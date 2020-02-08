Officers, suspect injured during violent arrest after pet dispute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ernesto Valtierra, 23, faces charges for an alleged violent arrest that injured him and two Baton Rouge police officers.
Officers initially met with Valtierra Friday, Feb. 7 because of a dispute between Valtierra and a woman who claimed he bit her after she confronted him about a noisy pet, according to the officer’s report.
After being handcuffed and placed into a police unit, Valtierra used his head and legs to attempt to bust out a window, an arrest document states.
One officer wrote in the arrest document that another officer was kicked while attempting to calm Valtierra down.
“The officer had to physically strike [Valtierra] to gain control,” the officer wrote.
The situation escalated after Valtierra escaped a car door which was opened because officers wanted to speak with him, the arrest document states.
“The officer was forced to physically punch [Valtierra] to try to momentarily stun him,” the officer wrote.
A second officer joined in and punched Valtierra once in the face, the arrest report states. That punch was described by the officer as not being effective.
Valtierra was then tased, the arrest document states. However, that was also described as not being effective.
Valtierra fled on foot for a short distance before falling and being taken into custody, according to the report.
Two officers and Valtierra were evaluated at the hospital.
Valtierra was later transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked for resisting a police officer by use of force or violence, domestic abuse battery, attempted simple escape, and battery on a police officer.
