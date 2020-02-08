More than 250 guests attend special needs prom sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation

By WAFB Staff | February 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 10:26 PM

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In Ascension Parish Friday night (Feb. 7), a lot of people got to take part in an unforgettable prom night.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is held every year for guests with special needs around the world. At this year’s event in Prairieville, there were over 250 guests with special needs in attendance, in addition to hundreds of family members and volunteers.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
“Tonight is all about making these special kings and queens feel loved. We pamper them, we take them for a ride in limos, we have them walk the red carpet, we crown them king and queen of the prom,” said one of the organizers.

On one night, 721 churches from around the world come together to host Night to Shine for approximately 115,000 honored guests through the support of 215,000 volunteers!
The parents are also pampered, but organizers say the best part of this is seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces.

This Feb. 7, 2020, Night to Shine celebrates its sixth anniversary!
