Mayor Broome invites residents to visit BRPD precincts to voice concerns, form better relationships with officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is kicking off her first Baton Rouge Police Department Precinct Tour.
Mayor Broome, along with BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and the district commander, will provide residents a chance to get an overview of public safety efforts by police. Residents will also be able to voice thoughts and concerns about safety and community-police relations in their respective neighborhoods.
Click here to determine which police precinct you live in.
Seating for the events is limited. RSVP by sending an email to mayor@brla.gov.
“The main purpose of these meetings is for us as leaders to better understand the concerns of our residents as it relates to public safety. Since taking office, our community members have stepped up in their communications with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Fighting crime is a team effort and we can only be effective when we work together,” Mayor Broome said.
BRPD PRECINCT TOUR DATES
First District
- Monday, Feb. 10
- 4445 Plank Rd.
- 6 to 8 p.m.
Second District
- Thursday, Feb. 27
- 2265 Highland Rd.
- 6 to 8 p.m.
Third District
- Monday, March 16
- 9000 Airline Hwy.
- 6 to 8 p.m.
Fourth District
- Thursday, March 26
- 8227 Scenic Hwy.
- 6 to 8 p.m.
Fifth District
- Thursday, April 9
- 222 St. Louis St., 8th floor
- 6 to 8 p.m.
At the meetings, residents will also be able to learn about the latest technology police officers are using and strategies used to enhance public safety. Residents will also be provided with tips to prevent crime and to better communicate with city and BRPD leaders about their concerns.
Mayor Broome says she plans to have a second round of similar meetings later in the year.
