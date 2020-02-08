Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI DEATH PENALTY CASE
New Mississippi AG reviewing 6-trial murder case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's new attorney general must decide whether to take a quadruple murder case to a seventh trial. Curtis Flowers has had two mistrials and four reversed convictions in a nationally watched case involving the 1996 slayings of four people at a Winona, Mississippi, furniture store. News outlets report a judge turned the case over Wednesday to new Attorney General Lynn. Flowers was sentenced to death in the sixth trial, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction on the grounds of racial bias. A judge in December set Flowers free on $250,000 bail.
MOTEL FIRE
Fire destroys Mississippi motel, space heater blamed
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Fire officials in Mississippi say a space heater caused a huge fire that engulfed a motel near Interstate 20 in Jackson. Several tenants of the Hilltop Inn & Suites near Interstate 20 in Jackson were displaced by the fire, which began around 6 a.m. Friday. A fire official said the motel is a total loss and that 46 rooms were affected by the blaze. Investigators say a space heater caused the fire, which has been classified as accidental. One woman was hospitalized with minor injuries.
AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-HUMAN-SERVICES-EMBEZZLEMENT
Auditor: More than $4M stolen from Mississippi welfare funds
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's state auditor says at least $4 million in federal welfare money was stolen by the former head of the state welfare agency and others in the nation's poorest state. Indictments issued Wednesday say $48,000 paid for a luxury drug rehabilitation program for a former pro wrestler. Investigators say a politically connected nonprofit administrator and her son took more than $4 million. Gov. Tate Reeves praised the auditor Thursday, saying the investigation has uncovered what seemed to be in his words ä truly disgusting abuse of power." Reeves says he received campaign contributions from some of those indicted, and his campaign will not keep the money.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE-LOOPHOLE
Some Mississippi pols can legally pocket campaign money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A newspaper reports that some Mississippi politicians can legally take some of their campaign cash for personal use. The Clarion-Ledger reports that politicians can do whatever they want with money raised before 2018 _ including cutting themselves a check. At least one has pocketed more than $15,000. Some could get a lot more money raised before new campaign finance laws took effect. State lawmakers passed campaign finance reform legislation in 2017 after the Clarion Ledger documented how officials spent donations on clothes, cars, apartments — even an $800 pair of cowboy boots.
MAN CHARGED-HUMANE SOCIETY
Man to pay humane society after dogs found on property
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who was once charged with cruelty to animals has been ordered to pay a humane society $1,300 in restitution. The Natchez Democrat reports Timothy Ballard and Stacey Purvis were charged after a neighbor called officers to their home in August. A deputy said she found two dogs very emaciated. A prosecutor said on Tuesday a lack of evidence led to a plea arrangement. The charge against Purvis has been dropped. The charge against Ballard has been reduced to malicious mischief. He is ordered to pay a fine and restitution to the humane society that took in the dogs.
FATAL PLANE CRASH
Sheriff: 3 killed in Louisiana plane crash identified
CHATHAM, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say three people are dead after a small plane crashed. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown identified the men as Chris Mudd and Wade Williams both from Shreveport-Bossier, and airplane pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden. Brown says the single-engine Cessna was heading from Jackson, Mississippi, to Shreveport in northwest Louisiana when it crashed north of Chatham on Louisiana Highway 34. State Sen. Jay Luneau says Mudd was the chief executive of St. Amant's Rehabilitation Services company and Williams was an employee. Details regarding the cause of the crash weren't immediately known.