Infant dies after being shot in chest; father charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An infant has died after being shot in the chest in Shreveport — and his father is in police custody.
Kayson Wright, 19 months old, was shot at 6:03 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 on the 3900 block of Merwin Street. That’s in the Country Club Hills neighborhood in west Shreveport.
The infant was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he later died at 6:25 p.m. Four people were in the house when the shooting occurred, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
His father, Derrick Wright, 29 is charged with one count of manslaughter. He was taken into custody late Friday night.
An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.