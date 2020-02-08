HS SOCCER PLAYOFFS: Zachary at BR Magnet (Boys) and Lee at Woodlawn (Girls)

Odin Munguia (No. 21) scores a goal for Baton Rouge Magnet against Zachary on Feb. 7, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 7, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:02 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the boys’ soccer Division I tournament, Baton Rouge Magnet hosted Zachary on Friday, Feb. 7.

The Bulldogs claimed the 3-1 win over the Broncos.

The match was scoreless until Baton Rouge’s Odin Mungia (No. 21) evaded a few Zachary defenders then fired one that squeaked by for the Bulldog goal in the 15th minute.

In the 36th minute, the Broncos received a penalty kick on a yellow card. Jacob Agazzi took his time and put the ball in the bottom left corner for the equalizer to tie it at 1-1.

Baton Rouge then went on to score two goals in the second half.

In Division II girls soccer, Lee was at Woodlawn and came away with the 2-1 win on the road.

Early in the 27th minute, Racquel Bradley (No. 5) of the Lady Patriots found the back of the net from a distance for the 1-0 lead before coming away with the victory.

