HS SOCCER PLAYOFFS: Zachary at BR Magnet (Boys) and Lee at Woodlawn (Girls)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the boys’ soccer Division I tournament, Baton Rouge Magnet hosted Zachary on Friday, Feb. 7.
The Bulldogs claimed the 3-1 win over the Broncos.
The match was scoreless until Baton Rouge’s Odin Mungia (No. 21) evaded a few Zachary defenders then fired one that squeaked by for the Bulldog goal in the 15th minute.
In the 36th minute, the Broncos received a penalty kick on a yellow card. Jacob Agazzi took his time and put the ball in the bottom left corner for the equalizer to tie it at 1-1.
Baton Rouge then went on to score two goals in the second half.
In Division II girls soccer, Lee was at Woodlawn and came away with the 2-1 win on the road.
Early in the 27th minute, Racquel Bradley (No. 5) of the Lady Patriots found the back of the net from a distance for the 1-0 lead before coming away with the victory.
