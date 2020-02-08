Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 21, JJ Redick added 18 points and the New Orleans Pelicans hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 125-119. Williamson had nine points as New Orleans outscored Chicago 31-19 in the third quarter to break open the game. The Pelicans led by as much as 27 and withstood a big run down the stretch by the Bulls' backups to come away with the win after back-to-back losses. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points. Chandler Hutchison scored 16 to go with eight rebounds, and Adam Mokoka added 15 points — all in the fourth quarter. The rookie was even serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants in the closing minute as the Bulls whittled away the lead.