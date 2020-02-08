FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers today and for much of next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area remains under a soggy weather pattern. Rain will be likely for much of next week.
The good news is that while scattered showers are in today’s forecast, it won’t be a washout.
So get outside and enjoy the newest carnival parade in Baton Rouge the Krewe of Oshun.
They’ll be taking the streets of North Baton Rouge just south of Baton Rouge Metro Airport during the early afternoon.
Rain today will stay fairly light in nature, and thunderstorms are not expected.
Sunday will be completely dry which is good news for the pups as they take over downtown Baton Rouge for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts festivities.
Temperatures will be very comfortable Sunday with highs climbing into the low to mid 70°s.
A series of storm systems are forecast to impact the local area for much of the upcoming work/school week.
Rain could be heavy in spots and we may have to contend with some nuisance flooding by Wednesday and/or Thursday depending on where the heaviest rain sets up each day.
Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue on any one particular day at this point.
Rainfall projections over the next 7 days show widespread 1-3″ rainfall totals across the WAFB viewing area.
We expect lighter rainfall totals south of Baton Rouge and heavier rainfall totals north.
Temperatures during this time will remain several degrees above normal. We end the week cooler and mainly dry.
Temperatures will begin to rebound some as we start the following week with a few showers back by the start of the work/school week.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.