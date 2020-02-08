Deputies: Two brothers in critical condition after jumping off party bus

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two men are in critical condition after jumping off the back of a party bus in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 8, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. near Airline Highway, south of I-10.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said the two men, who are brothers, were injured when they both jumped off the back of the bus for unknown reasons.
The two brothers, ages 19 and 21, were taken to a local hospital where they are both listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say 40 people were on the party bus, which was traveling back to Thibodaux from Baton Rouge, at the time of the incident.
Investigators are still trying to determine why the two men jumped off the back of the bus.
