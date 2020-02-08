Beautiful Sunday before wet workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We cap off the weekend with picture-perfect weather.
Sunday is going to be a gorgeous weather day. The only issue may be some breezy winds.
Temperatures will be very pleasant with cool morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, and absolutely pleasant afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Bring your dog out to the puppy parade in downtown Baton Rouge Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The dry weather won’t last long. It will be a wet work/school week.
Rain returns Monday in the form of scattered to numerous t-showers. The trend of scattered t-showers will continue Tuesday.
Neither day appears to pose any significant weather threat. We don’t expect severe weather or any flooding concerns.
By Wednesday and into early Thursday our next storm system will be moving overhead.
The severe weather threat looks extremely limited, but 1 to 3 inches of rain could be possible during the 36-hour stretch of Wednesday early morning until lunchtime Thursday.
Widespread significant flooding is not expected, but we could see some localized nuisance flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas like roads, ditches, creeks, and bayous.
The weather will trend dry by Thursday night and stay dry through Valentine’s Day Friday.
Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal through Wednesday. Temperatures will take a dip to end the week so have a jacket for your sweetheart for Valentine’s evening plans.
We’ll dodge a shower or two next weekend before our next storm system is set to arrive during the first part of the following work/school week.
