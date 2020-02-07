WWE warns of ‘considerable uncertainy’ as stock plunges

The promotion sold out the MGM Grand Arena for their inaugural event on May 25, 2019. The event, “Double or Nothing,” featured former WWE superstar and future WWE Hall of Famer Chris Jericho in the marquee bout. Jericho is a six-time world champion in WWE, a nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and a seven-time WWE tag team champion. He has been named one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.