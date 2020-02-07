Southern University celebrates Black History Month with film festival, summit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is hosting several events in recognition of Black History Month.
The Southern University Law Center will partner with the Center for African and African American Studies (CAAS) at Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) to host a series of panel discussions including, becoming a justice watchdog, getting the ear of the media, using art to advocate, and more.
WHAT: Disrupting the Injustice Narrative: The Inaugural Underground Railroad to Justice Summit
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road, Baker, La.
COST: Registration is closed for the event.
Legal professionals and social workers attending the event will receive 5.5 and 6 continuing education credit hours, respectively.
Two local alumni chapters will also host events over the weekend.
One group will host a film festival honoring black filmmakers. In attendance will be filmmaker Keith Beauchamp.
Proceeds from the film festival will benefit scholarships for Southern’s students.
WHAT: 2020 Revelations in Black Film Festival
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Mt. Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, La.
COST: $5 for students | $15 for a single day ticket | $20 for a ticket for both days
The second group will host a ball Friday evening. Proceeds from tickets will support the SU Alumni Federation-Home Chapter Scholarship Fund. Formal attire designed in all black or Kente Cloth are required.
WHAT: The Inaugural Scholarship Black Ball
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
WHERE: The Southern University Cotillion Ballroom
COST: $50 per ticket | $500 per table of 10
Tickets can be purchase for the event at the door.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.