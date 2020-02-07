Southern Lab hosting first-ever esports event to raise funds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next step in the evolution of esports at Southern Lab is happening on Feb. 23.
The school’s esports department is hosting its first-ever event: the Mardi Gras Tournament Invitational. The event will be a Playstation 4 round-robin Madden 20 tournament. There will be four groups in the round-robin stage followed by a single-elimination tournament.
Participants must be a student with a valid state or school ID between the ages of 13 and 18 with at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA.
For a complete list of rules, and to register, click here. Registration is $40. All proceeds will benefit the Southern Lab esports department.
First place will receive a $100 prize and a trophy. Second and third place will get $50 and $25, respectively.
The Southern Lab esports team kicked off in October of 2019 and sent one student-athlete to the High School Esports League’s Fall Majors Championship in NBA 2k20 in December.
