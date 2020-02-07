Ga. Southern looks to sweep La.-Lafeyette

TEAM LEADERS: Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.3 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Ragin' Cajuns. Mylik Wilson has complemented Johnson and is putting up 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Eagles are led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.SOLID SMITH: I. Smith has connected on 33.6 percent of the 131 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He's also converted 63.9 percent of his foul shots this season.