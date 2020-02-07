FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers Sat. morning, but rest of weekend looks mostly clear

Clouds will start returning overnight as a cool front heads our way from the north. That front will produce a few mainly light showers for the WAFB area early Saturday morning. Set morning rain chances at 20% to 30% for the region, with the showers gone by mid-morning. Daybreak temperatures for the capital area will be in the mid to upper 40s. The clouds will thin through the late morning, taking us to partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.