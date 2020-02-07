FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers Sat. morning, but rest of weekend looks mostly clear

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday turned out to be a February beauty once we got past that cold morning start. We will enjoy a nice and comfortably cool Friday evening with temperatures falling through the 50s under mainly clear skies.
Clouds will start returning overnight as a cool front heads our way from the north. That front will produce a few mainly light showers for the WAFB area early Saturday morning. Set morning rain chances at 20% to 30% for the region, with the showers gone by mid-morning. Daybreak temperatures for the capital area will be in the mid to upper 40s. The clouds will thin through the late morning, taking us to partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.
Sunday will start out under fair skies with sunrise temperatures around 50° for the Red Stick. Clouds will slowly but steadily return through the day, but it stays dry with afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s.
The bottom line for the weekend is it’s not bad at all for all the outdoor activities that are planned across the area.
Heading into next week, however, the Storm Team continues to call for a rainy string of days as some disturbances roll across the central Gulf Coast region. Showers and storms are likely Monday, with scattered to likely rains expected both Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front is expected to pass through the lower Mississippi Valley Thursday with showers and t-storms likely.
At this point, it looks like we could see a break in that wet pattern by Friday afternoon (Valentine’s Day), with rain creeping back into the forecast for the following Sunday and Monday (Feb. 16 and 17).
