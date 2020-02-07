Budget proposal presented to lawmakers Friday

State lawmakers spent their morning Friday, Feb. 7 working on this year’s budget. (Source: WAFB)
By Matt Houston | February 7, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State lawmakers spent their morning Friday, Feb. 7 working on this year’s budget.

Included in Governor Edwards’ proposal are funds for teacher pay raises and money allotted to update the OMV’s 40-year-old computer system that did not restart properly after a cyber attack in late 2019.

READ MORE: Governor declares state of emergency after cyber-attack

Hanging over the presentation was a lawsuit filed by Edwards Friday morning against Treasurer John Schroder.

Edwards expects Schroder will refuse to turn over dollars from the Unclaimed Property Fund to the State General Fund, leaving a hole in Edwards’ proposed budget.

READ MORE: Gov. Edwards sues Treasurer Schroder over unclaimed property

With a new legislature that is more conservative than ever, that dispute could defray support for Edwards among lawmakers.

