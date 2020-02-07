Be wary of scammer pretending to be LPSO deputy

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish are warning people of a phone scam aiming to steal their money.
According to LPSO, multiple people have reported receiving phone calls from someone identifying themselves as Captain Erwin.
The alleged scammer asks for money to be loaded on to Green Dot reloadable cards or gift cards.
The caller says if you don't comply, a warrant will be issued for your arrest.
LPSO is investigating the matter.
Officials say they will not call and ask for any money via Green Dot cards or gift cards. Do not give out any personal information.
If you receive a call like this, write down any information you might hear before hanging up and report it to the LPSO at 225-686-2241.
