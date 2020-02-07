APSO seeking suspect after New Year’s shooting

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Jan. 1.
Officials say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville on Wednesday, Jan. 1 shortly after midnight. Fireworks can be seen going off in surveillance video provided by APSO.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
View surveillance video released by APSO below.
