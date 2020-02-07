ACTION JACKSON: Homeowners say city officials neglecting dangerous sidewalks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners on Belleview Drive say their sidewalks are almost too dangerous to walk along.
“It just makes me feel like nobody cares. All I’m asking is to fix the sidewalk,” said Mary Dixon.
Dixon says she has filed multiple claims with the city, but no one has come out to repair the sidewalk. Other people who live in the area also say the damaged sidewalk has become a nuisance, and is even dangerous.
“People literally passing and tripping you can see where it is here. One man came and said something, but I told him it’s nothing I can do about it because this is the for the city. You have to take it up with them,” said Dixon’s neighbor.
A representative with the mayor’s office says they prioritize projects based on severity. They will examine the resident’s concerns and determine if the project needs to be moved to a higher priority.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.