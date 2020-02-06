WANTED: BRFD seeking man on arson charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are currently searching for a man accused in an arson case.
Charles Terrell Smith, 37, is wanted on charges of aggravated arson and simple criminal damage to property.
Investigators say Smith intentionally poured an ignitable liquid around the window of a bedroom of an occupied apartment. He then reportedly lit a fire.
Smith is 6′ 2″ tall, weighs about 225 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.
No injuries were reported, officials say.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online here. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.