U.S. Dept. of Justice to investigate Mississippi’s prison systems

“Since taking office on January 9th, I have been made aware of the conditions with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and my office immediately took a proactive position to meet and address these challenges. I visited Parchman personally and my staff and I have had conversations with the Department of Justice and others about next steps. I will work closely with the U.S. Department of Justice in their investigation and I am committed to ensuring safety and justice for all parties.”

AG Lynn Fitch