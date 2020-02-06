SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: The Little BIG Cup in Arnaudville is serving up a serious po-boy

Sanjay Maharaj and his partner, Kevin Robin, own The Little BIG Cup. Kevin is a native of Arnaudville but spent 20 years in New York before returning to Arnaudville to work in his family's business: Russell's Food Center, a five-generation operation that has brought the best in food to the Acadiana area. Sanjay is a native of Trinidad. He was a branch manager for Wells Fargo in New York before moving to Arnaudville. His impeccable attention to detail and management skills keeps the operation flowing as smoothly as that cup of coffee! (Source: WAFB)