SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: The Little BIG Cup in Arnaudville is serving up a serious po-boy

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Only about 1,000 people live in the town of Arnaudville, and yet these days, it has become a bit of a tourist destination. Visitors from all over the world are visiting Acadiana to sink their teeth in something... sinful.
“We were driving into Arnaudville and I looked around and I’m like, ‘Where’s the Starbucks?’” said Sanjay Maharaj, one of the owners of The Little BIG Cup.
You won’t find much new in Arnaudville because it would be a shame to disturb the quaint silence that gives the place its charm.
“The celebration of family, food, and culture here... it’s amazing,” said Maharaj.
Maharaj traded New York noise for Acadiana peace when he followed his partner home a few years ago.
“Never want to look back and say, ‘What if I didn’t do it?’” he said.
But he’s not the only one who has discovered the town nestled between two bayous… thanks to Kevin. For a place with no Starbucks, the local coffee shop has sure earned some attention.
“We’ve had people drive from Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida now, seeing that video, wanting to try it,” said Maharaj.
Inside Maharaj’s Little Big Cup, you’ll find a book with 1,000 signatures of visitors from St. Louis, Canada, Norway, and Washington, D.C. It’s a fraction of the 2.4 million who’ve, in a way, met Kevin.
The sandwich stands upright, the bread hollowed out. Green and red bell peppers, red onions, shrimp, crab meat, crawfish, and andouille sausage are all sauteed together in a heavy cream, and that mixture is put in the center. It’s like stumps sitting in water.
Our advice? Order in.
“The chef wanted to name it after Kevin, and he said, ‘Well then it must be grand,’” Maharaj said. “So you see that dripping and all the seafood in it? It just shouts out to you ‘come eat me!’"
So the cascading cream sauce and steaming seafood might explain the millions of clicks on The Little Big Cup’s viral Facebook post, but even the best videos can’t top the real thing.
“Sinfully good. Oh!” said one customer.
“That sausage really makes a difference in how it tastes. Oh my goodness. There’s nothing about this that’s healthy. That’s the sinful part, but it’s so good and so worth it," said another diner.
But whether sinful or grand, it’s not just a Louisiana flavor. The sandwich, inspired by a cypress knee, seems to inspire talk of the bayou from which it was born.
“It opened up a really interesting dialogue on if you should include sausage with seafood," said Maharaj.
And at almost every table graced by the Cajun Kevin, there’s a hot debate taking place.
There’s a reason that conversation happens at The Little Big Cup, and it’s not just because its deck overlooks Bayou Fuselier.
“Them walking into our restaurant is just like them walking into our home," Maharaj said.
It’s the ingredients that make up the people that you’ll only find only in Arnaudville.
The Little Big Cup opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays, but if you want to go on a weekend, you’ll probably want to make a reservation.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.