3 reported dead after plane that took off from Baton Rouge crashes in Jackson Parish

JACKSON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people are dead after a small plane that left from Baton Rouge Thursday morning (Feb. 6) crashed in Jackson Parish.
Jackson Municipal Airport Authority says it has received information that the plane, identified as a small Cessna, left JAN at Atlantic Aviation around 1:30 p.m., then crashed in Jackson Parish. It’s believed the plane took off from Baton Rouge in the morning, then landed in Jackson, Miss. and was headed to Shreveport when it crashed in Jackson Parish.
KNOE in Monroe reports that the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed into a logging business north of Chatham on Highway 34. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says three people were on board. The sheriff confirms all three were killed.
Sheriff Andy Brown says the Monroe Regional Airport tower lost radar just after 2 p.m.
According to FlightAware, the plane is registered with a company in Bossier City, BCM Aviation, llc.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.