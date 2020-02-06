Port Hudson Buttermilk Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Port Hudson is the site of one of the Civil War’s most famous battles. This pie is said to have been served during the Civil War period. Buttermilk was once a byproduct of the churning of milk or cream to make butter. Today, this sour-flavored milk is used as a main ingredient in salad dressings, soups, and desserts.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients:
½ cup buttermilk
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
¾ cup sugar
¼ cup flour
½ cup melted butter
3 eggs
2 tbsps lemon juice
1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
pinch salt
pinch ground cinnamon
pinch ground nutmeg
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a large mixing bowl, combine buttermilk, sugar, flour, and butter. Whisk until all lumps are removed and batter is completely smooth.
Whisk in eggs, lemon juice, and vanilla.
Season with salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
When blended, pour batter into pie shell and bake 1 hour or until light brown and a light crust has formed on top. Allow to cool prior to serving.
