KIRAN: Melanie Curtin, facing rape charges in Dennis Perkins sex crime case, released on bond

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Melanie Barnett Curtin bonded out from the Livingston Parish jail late Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.
Curtin’s bond was set at $350,000 for the two charges she is facing: first-degree rape and video voyeurism.
Curtin was arrested Saturday as she came off of a cruise ship in New Orleans and had been locked up since then.
She is accused of the first-degree rape of an adult alongside Dennis Perkins on Nov. 8, 2014.
Court records say Dennis Perkins is accused of first-degree rape for “sex with an adult victim” on Nov. 8, 2014, with the assistance of the “unidentified adult female perpetrator.”
Multiple sources have confirmed Curtin is that unidentified adult female.
Curtin is the third arrest in the Dennis and Cynthia Perkins case in Livingston Parish.
Dennis and Cynthia are accused of child rape, producing child pornography, and participating in feeding desserts laced with semen to school children. Dennis is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal. The couple did plea not guilty to all the felonies.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is the lead investigating agency of the Perkins case. The Livingston Parish District Attorney’s Office recused themselves from the Curtin case so the AG’s Office will now prosecute that as well.
