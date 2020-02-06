LSU men’s tennis match rescheduled due to mumps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with LSU have canceled a men’s tennis doubleheader scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 following the diagnosis of mumps with an LSU student-athlete.
The University of Tulsa and Nicholls State University were scheduled to play at the LSU Tennis Complex. No other sporting events have been impacted at this time.
The LSU Student Health Center, working with the Louisiana Department of Health, confirmed five student cases of mumps announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4. According to officials, the affected students live off-campus.
Students with swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears or jaw on one or both sides of the face should seek care at the Student Health Center or with their primary care provider as soon as possible. The Student Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Detailed information on mumps is available at www.cdc.gov/mumps.
