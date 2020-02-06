Louisiana author, musician serenades patients at children’s hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana author and musician Marc Broussard joined Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser Thursday, Feb. 6 for a sing-along and reading with patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Broussard, a Carencro native, serenaded patients with some of his classic songs and new hits from his album.
“I’m just here to have a good time," said Broussard, noting he has a soft spot for children.
Patients who were unable to leave their rooms were able to watch the performance live on televisions in their rooms.
In addition to the musical performances, Broussard also read passages from his new children’s book.
A portion of the proceeds from sales of both the album and the book will be donated to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.