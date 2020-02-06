La. small business owners can search current, proposed regulations in new searchable database

(WAFB) - A new online database allows small business owners in Louisiana to review both current and proposed regulations impacting their industry, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Thursday, Feb. 6.
Ardoin claims 99.5 percent of businesses in Louisiana are small businesses. Those small businesses employ nearly one million state residents, said Ardoin.
He described some of the regulations under which small businesses in the state operate as “unfortunate” and making it too difficult for businesses to run.
He says the new database will make it easier for businesses to provided input before regulation take effect as opposed to “forcing businesses to react to regulations.”
The database was created in compliance with the Small Business Protection Act (SBPA) which passed in the 2019 Legislative Session.
View the database by clicking the link here.
