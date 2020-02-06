Krewe of Oshun BR prepares for inaugural Mardi Gras parade

Information provided by the Krewe of Oshun
The Inaugural 2020 Krewe of Oshun Parade & Festival is billed as the perfect time for people to come together and enjoy all the history and culture this community has to offer. This will be an opportunity for our elders to show our children all that they have been designed to be.
The krewe has partnered with North Baton Rouge Now Inc. (NBRNow) to provide families with the opportunity to celebrate the joys of our community, share wisdom, lessons, and engage local resources, all to support the development of north Baton Rouge.
The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., followed by the festival from 2 until 6 p.m.
The parade and festival theme is “Wakanda NOW: Celebration, Prosperity, and Expansion."
