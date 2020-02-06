THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of lying, shooting at unarmed man will not be charged; can still work in law enforcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officer Yuseff Hamadeh will not be charged for his role in a 2018 shots fired incident.
Hamadeh is also still eligible to work in law enforcement, the 9News Investigators have learned.
In 2018, Hamadeh reported to BRPD superiors he returned fire to an armed suspect later identified as Raheem Howard. Howard was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with an attempted murder of a police officer charge and illegal use of a weapon charge.
Moments before Howard was booked on those charges, he said to WAFB cameras, “They got the dashcam and the body cam… I didn’t have anything.”
However, Hamadeh’s story of that encounter soon fell apart.
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul released a statement in regards to public outcry to release body cam footage, admitting neither Hamadeh’s body cam or the front-facing dashcam in the officer’s vehicle were turned on during the incident. The rear-facing camera was on, officials said, but it was facing downward so it did not capture any relevant footage. More than a month after his arrest on Oct. 2, 2018, Howard was released from jail.
On Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, Officer Hamadeh was fired from BRPD following an administrative hearing in relation to the shooting. Days later on Oct. 24, 2018, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore started dismissing criminal cases Hamadeh was involved in. Records indicate some of the cases involved drugs and illegal weapons.
The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board later granted an appeal of the firing based on procedural violations during an internal investigation into his actions. Hamadeh was allegedly denied counsel during a polygraph test performed by BRPD investigators, his attorney argued.
In a news release issued Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul announced BRPD and Hamadeh entered an agreement that allowed Hamadeh to resign from the police department in place of any further proceedings related to his termination. Hamadeh resigned from his position effective Feb. 14, 2019.
The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement confirmed to the 9News Investigators that the Baton Rouge Police Department did in fact reach out to them to try and strip Yuseff Hamadeh of his certification after they reached that termination agreement, but that request was denied.
“Chief Paul did request a revocation hearing, but the POST Council denied the request because it did not meet the requirements,” a spokesman with LCLE said.
A spokesman for the agency says Yuseff Hamadeh remains POST certified. This means he is eligible to work for another law enforcement agency in the future if he chooses to do so.
Howard’s attorney, Ron Haley, previously told WAFB Howard’s family was choosing not to “hold their breath" about Hamadeh being charged.
A grand jury recently began considering charging Hamadeh.
However, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed that jury declined to do so Thursday, Feb. 6.
Haley’s first public comments about the grand jury decision are expected later Thursday.
Hamadeh was also on the hook for a fatal 2017 officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Jordan Frazier.
In the 2017 shooting, Frazier died after being shot multiple times following a traffic stop involving Hamadeh, records show. Louisiana State Police investigators said Frazier exited the vehicle holding a gun before officers fired on him.
The grand jury also declined to charge Hamadeh for that incident.
