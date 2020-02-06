FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains winding, so are temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As you’re heading out this morning, the overnight heavy rainfall is winding down. Still seeing areas of rain on First Alert Doppler radar, but that will gradually come to an end later this morning.
In the meantime, it’s much cooler and breezy. Temperatures since midnight have fallen from the mid 50°s into the mid/upper 40°s, a 20 degree change over the last 24 hours.
Expect a cloudy, breezy and uncomfortable day with gusty winds from the west and temperatures likely holding steady in the lower 50°s.
Overnight, clearing and cold. Lows will drop into the mid-30°s.
The sun comes out again Friday with a high in the lower 60°s.
