FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold Friday morning on the way; somewhat warmer weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a cloudy, damp, and breezy Thursday with a true winter feel to the air as many WAFB communities struggled just to reach 50° during the afternoon.
Those clouds will slowly thin through the evening and into the night, with clear skies for a cold Friday morning. Daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge, with a brief freeze possible for communities north and east of Capital City. Those clear skies coupled by a shift to a southwest flow will allow for a nice warm-up through the day, with Friday afternoon temperatures climbing above 60°.
A weak cool front will slide southward through the state Saturday. After fair skies in the morning with morning lows in the mid 40s for the Red Stick, the Storm Team anticipates a sun/cloud mix to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. The front will generate a couple of showers during the latter half of the day. Set rain chances at 20% or less for the latter half of the day with rain totals running at 0.1” or less for those locations that do get “wet.”
Sunday gets warmer with afternoon highs in the low 70s for Baton Rouge. Fair skies in the morning will give way to increasing clouds through the afternoon and into the evening. The Storm Team will add a 20% chance of showers for the late evening.
A series of disturbances passing over and near the Gulf Coast region makes for a messy, low confidence forecast for next week. At this stage, the First Alert Forecast calls for scattered to likely rains from Monday through Friday. Temperatures will run above normal from Monday through Thursday, with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s for the capital region. The long-range guidance hints at a cold front moving through the WAFB area Thursday, Feb. 13, with temperatures dropping by roughly 10° for Friday (Valentine’s Day).
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.