FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold Friday morning on the way; somewhat warmer weekend

A weak cool front will slide southward through the state Saturday. After fair skies in the morning with morning lows in the mid 40s for the Red Stick, the Storm Team anticipates a sun/cloud mix to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. The front will generate a couple of showers during the latter half of the day. Set rain chances at 20% or less for the latter half of the day with rain totals running at 0.1” or less for those locations that do get “wet.”