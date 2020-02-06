Celebrating Black History event to pay tribute to Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 to honor the legacy left behind by Sadie Roberts-Joseph.
The event will include dance performances, music, puppeteers, and much more. The entire program will focus on using artistic expression to celebrate moments of Black History inspired by the city of Baton Rouge.
Also being recognized at the event will be Byron Washington of BRNow.
Sadie Roberts-Joseph was an icon of the Baton Rouge community and the founder of the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American History Museum. The motto of the museum is, “Reaching back into your past and taking a step into your future.”
Tragically, Roberts-Joseph was found dead on July 12, 2019. The man accused of killing her is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, awaiting trial.
The event will be held at the Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m. It is hosted in part by BREC and Councilwoman Erika L. Green.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.