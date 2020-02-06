Ayana Mitchell’s career ends at LSU due to injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Ayana Mitchell’s playing career for the Tigers is over after the star player suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, Feb. 2, against Texas A&M.
“I just want to thank all of the fans for their thoughts and prayers during this time,” said Mitchell. “I know God has a plan for me in all of this and my faith will keep me going.”
“We are extremely sad with the loss of Ayana, but the legacy she has left for this program is unmeasurable,” said LSU head coach Nikki Fargas. “Mitchell is the epitome of what it means to be a great leader, mentor, and friend. She represents LSU with the highest level of integrity and a passion of competitive greatness. We look forward to her recovery and the next chapter that awaits her.”
The fifth-year senior finishes her career at No. 6 all-time in rebounds with 911. She is ranked No. 22 in all-time scoring with 1,275 points. She is ranked No. 3 all-time in field goal percentage with 59.5.
