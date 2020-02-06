Ascension Parish forms team to address controversial sewer proposal

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Council Utilities Committee voted at its Jan. 30 meeting to form a team to work with the administration in order to evaluate the recent sewer proposal from Ascension Sewer llc, resolve problems, and continue negotiations about the proposal.
BACKGROUND INFO:
The six-member team consists of two members from the Utilities Committee (to be appointed by Chairman Corey Orgeron), two member from the council at large (to be appointed by Chairwoman Teri Casso), and two members from the parish government (to be appointed by Parish President Clint Cointment).
The team members are:
- Councilman Corey Orgeron, chair of utilities and a practicing attorney who is familiar with contracts
- Councilman Joel Robert, a member of utilities and a small business owner and manager
- Councilman Dal Waguespack, an engineer who works in industry
- Councilwoman Teri Casso, a third-term council member in her second term as chair
- Ken Dawson, interim infrastructure director and former CAO who is also an engineer with years of government experience
- John Diez, chief administrative officer of the parish who has more than 25 years of experience in politics, government, organization, and analytics
The team is tasked with looking at the terms and conditions of the sewer proposal and working with the parish government, then reporting back to the Utilities Committee.
