100-year-old Tuskegee Airman, Cleveland Native honored during State of the Union address by President Donald Trump

100-year-old Tuskegee Airman, Cleveland Native honored during State of the Union address by President Donald Trump
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Source: Patrick Semansky)
By Randy Buffington | February 5, 2020 at 4:27 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 1:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 100-year-old Charles McGee was recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address.

The Cleveland native is a retired U.S. Air Force Col. who served as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen.

President Donald Trump stopped to recognize McGee alongside his great-grandson, Ian Lanphier, at the State of the Union address.

McGee was honored with a promotion to brigadier general.

"In the gallery tonight, we have one of the Space Force’s youngest potential recruits: 13-year-old Iain Lanphier, an eighth-grader from Arizona. Iain has always dreamed of going to space. He was first in his class and among the youngest at an aviation academy. He aspires to go to the Air Force Academy, and then, he has his eye on the Space Force. As Iain says, “most people look up at space, I want to look down on the world.”
President Donald Trump
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, and his great grandson Iain Lanphier react as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, and his great grandson Iain Lanphier react as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Source: Patrick Semansky)

According to NBC News, McGee flew 409 fighter combat missions during his tenure in three wars.

He celebrated his 100th birthday in the sky on Dec. 6, 2019.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a decorated Tuskegee Airman who flew in three wars, boards a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet for a round trip flight to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to help celebrate his 100th birthday, in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee's birthday is Dec. 7. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a decorated Tuskegee Airman who flew in three wars, boards a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet for a round trip flight to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to help celebrate his 100th birthday, in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee's birthday is Dec. 7. (AP Photo/David Tulis) (Source: David Tulis)

On February 2, 2020, McGee presented the coin for the coin flip for Super Bowl LIV.

Col. Charles McGee, right, a Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, participates in the coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Col. Charles McGee, right, a Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, participates in the coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Source: David J. Phillip)

If you’d like to learn more, McGee will speak with NASA at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, discussing his experiences as a trailblazer.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.