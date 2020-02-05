WAFB’s Donna Britt to be inducted into Manship School Hall of Fame at 2020 gala

Herb Vincent, who graduated from LSU in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, is responsible for all communications, public relations, branding and social media strategies for the Southeastern Conference. Vincent serves as the associate commissioner for communications for the SEC and is the 2019-2020 president of College Sports Information Directors of America, or CoSIDA. Prior to his work with the SEC, Vincent was senior associate athletics director at LSU from 2002-2013 and simultaneously served as associate vice chancellor for communications and university relations for LSU from 2009-2013. Previously he was sports information director at LSU from 1988-2000. His lifelong passion for sports writing and accomplishments in the field led CoSIDA to honor him as the recipient of the Arch Ward Award in 2019, the most prestigious recognition given by the organization. He is author of “LSU Football Vault: The History of the Fighting Tigers” (Whitman Publishing, 2008). The LSU Alumni Association inducted Vincent into its Hall of Distinction in 2015.