REASONS TO WATCH: 9 former LSU players on XFL rosters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since the Kansas City Chiefs are now Super Bowl champions you may think football season is over. But a fresh football season is right around the corner with plenty of Louisiana flavor.
Former players from LSU, Southern University, UL-Lafayette, UL-Monroe, Grambling State, Northwestern State, and Southeastern Louisiana University will be suiting up on Saturdays and Sundays in the XFL.
A total of 17 athletes who played college football in Louisiana will be playing in the XFL. LSU has nine former players on XFL rosters, the most of any university in the state. UL-Monroe, Northwestern State, and Southeastern, all have two former players on an XFL roster.
The second incarnation of the XFL will kickoff at 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, Feb. 8. when the Seattle Dragons take on the D.C. Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
The 2020 XFL season will follow a similar structure to the first season from 19 years ago with eight teams, a ten-week regular season, and a two-week postseason that concludes with a championship game on April 26.
One of the main differences between the XFL and NFL is that the eight teams are owned by the XFL, In the NFL, each team, or franchise, has a different ownership group.
The XFL first launched in 2001 and only lasted one season. It was a joint venture between the World Wrestling Federation and NBC.
While it was a short-lived sports league, it pioneered many of the television features sports fans enjoy today, including aerial cameras, players wearing microphones, and in-game interviews with players.
XFL games will be televised on ABC and FOX, as well as their perspective cable channels: ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.
The 2020 version of the XFL bills itself as a faster version of the NFL.
The XFL suggests football fans in Louisiana root for the Houston Roughnecks. Ryheem Malone, a wide receiver from UL-Lafayette, and Toby Weathersby, an offensive lineman from LSU, are on the Roughnecks’ roster.
All eight XFL teams have at least one player from a Louisiana college, but the DC Defenders are perhaps the team LSU fans are going to want to root for.
Former LSU offensive stars, wide receiver Malachi Dupre, running back Nick Brossette, and defensive end Sam Montgomery are on the DC Defenders’ Roster.
Southern fans might feel compelled to root for the St. Louis Battlehawks, who have former Southern running back Lenard Tillery on their roster.
Tillery played at Southern from 2013 to 2016 and was a three-time 1,000-yard rusher as a Jaguar.
Jazz Ferguson WR - Northwestern State
Pace Murphy OT - Northwestern State
Josh Allen OG - UL Monroe
Malachi Dupre WR - LSU
Nick Brossette RB - LSU
Sam Montgomery DE - LSU
Ryheem Malone WR - UL-Lafayette
Toby Weathersby OL - LSU
Miller Harlan CB - Southeastern Louisiana University
Carter Martez RB - Grambling State
Johnson Anthony LB - LSU
Terrence Alexander CB - LSU
Garrett Brumfield C - LSU
Lenard Tillery RB - Southern University
Trey Caldwell CB - UL-Monroe
Marko Myers CB5 - Southeastern Louisiana University
Colin Jeter TE - LSU
Jalen Collins CB - LSU
