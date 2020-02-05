REASONS TO WATCH: 9 former LSU players on XFL rosters

17 former players from Louisiana universities will be suiting up in new football league

The second incarnation of the XFL will kick off on Feb. 8, 2020. (Source: Associated Press)
By Nick Gremillion | February 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 3:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since the Kansas City Chiefs are now Super Bowl champions you may think football season is over. But a fresh football season is right around the corner with plenty of Louisiana flavor.

Former players from LSU, Southern University, UL-Lafayette, UL-Monroe, Grambling State, Northwestern State, and Southeastern Louisiana University will be suiting up on Saturdays and Sundays in the XFL.

A total of 17 athletes who played college football in Louisiana will be playing in the XFL. LSU has nine former players on XFL rosters, the most of any university in the state. UL-Monroe, Northwestern State, and Southeastern, all have two former players on an XFL roster.

XFL - VERSION 2.0

The second incarnation of the XFL will kickoff at 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, Feb. 8. when the Seattle Dragons take on the D.C. Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

XFL Schedule week 1-3
XFL Schedule week 1-3 (Source: XFL)

The 2020 XFL season will follow a similar structure to the first season from 19 years ago with eight teams, a ten-week regular season, and a two-week postseason that concludes with a championship game on April 26.

One of the main differences between the XFL and NFL is that the eight teams are owned by the XFL, In the NFL, each team, or franchise, has a different ownership group.

The XFL first launched in 2001 and only lasted one season. It was a joint venture between the World Wrestling Federation and NBC.

While it was a short-lived sports league, it pioneered many of the television features sports fans enjoy today, including aerial cameras, players wearing microphones, and in-game interviews with players.

XFL games will be televised on ABC and FOX, as well as their perspective cable channels: ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.

The 2020 version of the XFL bills itself as a faster version of the NFL.

THEM LSU BOYS

The XFL suggests football fans in Louisiana root for the Houston Roughnecks. Ryheem Malone, a wide receiver from UL-Lafayette, and Toby Weathersby, an offensive lineman from LSU, are on the Roughnecks’ roster.

The closest XFL team to each parish/county in the U.S.
The closest XFL team to each parish/county in the U.S. (Source: XFL)

All eight XFL teams have at least one player from a Louisiana college, but the DC Defenders are perhaps the team LSU fans are going to want to root for.

LSU running back Nick Brossette
LSU running back Nick Brossette (Source: Josh Auzenne)

Former LSU offensive stars, wide receiver Malachi Dupre, running back Nick Brossette, and defensive end Sam Montgomery are on the DC Defenders’ Roster.

Malachi Dupre (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
Malachi Dupre (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)

JAGUAR NATION

Southern fans might feel compelled to root for the St. Louis Battlehawks, who have former Southern running back Lenard Tillery on their roster.

Tillery played at Southern from 2013 to 2016 and was a three-time 1,000-yard rusher as a Jaguar.

FULL LIST OF FORMER LOUISIANA COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS PLAYING IN THE XFL

Logo of the XFL team the Dallas Renegades
Logo of the XFL team the Dallas Renegades (Source: Associated Press)

Dallas Renegades

Jazz Ferguson WR - Northwestern State

Pace Murphy OT - Northwestern State

Josh Allen OG - UL Monroe

Logo of the XFL team the DC Defenders
Logo of the XFL team the DC Defenders (Source: Associated Press)

DC Defenders

Malachi Dupre WR - LSU

Nick Brossette RB - LSU

Sam Montgomery DE - LSU

Logo of the XFL team the Houston Roughnecks
Logo of the XFL team the Houston Roughnecks (Source: Associated Press)

Houston Roughnecks

Ryheem Malone WR - UL-Lafayette

Toby Weathersby OL - LSU

Logo of the XFL team the Los Angeles Wildcats
Logo of the XFL team the Los Angeles Wildcats (Source: Associated Press)

LA Wildcats

Miller Harlan CB - Southeastern Louisiana University

Carter Martez RB - Grambling State

Johnson Anthony LB - LSU

Logo of the XFL team the New York Guardians
Logo of the XFL team the New York Guardians (Source: Associated Press)

NY Guardians

Terrence Alexander CB - LSU

Garrett Brumfield C - LSU

Logo of the XFL team the St. Louis BattleHawks
Logo of the XFL team the St. Louis BattleHawks (Source: Associated Press)

St. Louis Battlehawks

Lenard Tillery RB - Southern University

Trey Caldwell CB - UL-Monroe

Logo of the XFL team the Seattle Dragons
Logo of the XFL team the Seattle Dragons (Source: Associated Press)

Seattle Dragons

Marko Myers CB5 - Southeastern Louisiana University

Colin Jeter TE - LSU

Logo of the XFL team the Tampa Bay Vipers
Logo of the XFL team the Tampa Bay Vipers (Source: Associated Press)

Tampa Bay Vipers

Jalen Collins CB - LSU

