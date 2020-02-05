One person injured in scaffolding collapse in Downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Scaffolding collapsed at the Four Seasons construction site in Downtown New Orleans, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the New Orleans EMS.
The site is in between as what many people know as the old World Trade Center Building and the Riverwalk.
The collapse was due to high winds from a storm Wednesday afternoon as strong storms moved through the metro area. Officials are asking to avoid the Poydras Street and Convention Center Boulevard area until the area is secure.
New Orleans Homeland and Security Director Collin Arnold said safety and permits are investigating the collapse.
Arnold said there were win gusts up to 40 mph. Five vehicles were hit when the scaffolding collapsed.
