Man arrested for allegedly punching 5-year-old, causing life-threatening injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after a 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital spitting up blood, police say.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Darius Lewis is facing one count of cruelty to juveniles after a 5-year-old victim was brought to a local hospital with “multiple bruises and marks on his back, legs, buttocks, eye, abdomen, arms, and chest" in October of 2019.
When asked how he got the bruises, the victim told hospital staff Lewis whipped him with a belt and punched him the stomach multiple times.
Medical staff discovered a laceration on the child's liver and bruising on his kidney, injuries the doctor said are consistent with abuse.
The victim’s injuries were deemed life-threatening and the child was taken into the intensive care unit for further treatment.
The victim’s mother says she was not at home at the time of the alleged incident and that Lewis is not the child’s biological father. The victim does refer to Lewis as his father, however. She told investigators her three other children were home at the time and confirmed that Lewis had whipped the young child.
Detectives were not able to speak to the victim in the emergency room because he was in a great amount of pain, arrest reports say.
Lewis was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Feb. 5.
