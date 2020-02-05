THE INVESTIGATORS: Man accused of severely beating child to remain behind bars, has history of alleged violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of badly beating a 5-year-old and sending him to the ICU with internal damage will remain behind bars despite a judge setting his bond being at $7,500.
The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirms to the 9News Investigators that Darius Lewis, 28, will not be able to get out of prison at the moment because he is currently on parole for a prior drug charge, which means no bond will be accepted.
The 9News Investigators have also learned Lewis has a history of alleged abuse in his past. According to court records, he has been in and out of court on various violent charges over the last decade.
He was previously arrested on charges of false imprisonment armed with a weapon and domestic abuse battery.
A source tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter those charges were later dismissed because the victim, through her attorney, denied the claims. Lewis was allowed to instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge in 2018.
Lewis did have to serve 90 days in parish prison and had to complete a domestic violence offender program for that case. He was arrested in 2010 for armed robbery.
According to arrest records, Lewis allegedly asked to borrow a phone from a man he knew at a gas station. After the man allowed him to use the phone and asked for it back, the report says Lewis then allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened the man.
In a desperate attempt to get away, the report says the man hit a pole as he drove out of the gas station parking lot. A source tells the 9News Investigators the victim later chose not to cooperate with the investigation.
In 2009, Lewis was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges and principal to attempted second-degree murder charges.
A source tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that the case never went to court due to insufficient evidence to link Lewis to the crime.
