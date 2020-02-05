High school football player arrested after allegedly filming someone in school bathroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A football player at St. Michael the Archangel High School has been arrested after allegedly filming someone in a school bathroom.
The report from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 3, officers were notified about a video voyeurism case at a local high school. Officers were reportedly told the victim was in a closed bathroom stall using the bathroom when he looked over his shoulder and saw a cell phone pointed down at him over the wall of the stall.
The report says the victim stated he didn’t know who the student was that was holding the phone, but he knew other students who were in the bathroom. The victim further reportedly told investigators he confronted the other students about the incident before they all left.
Then on Feb. 4, officers went to the school to talk to a faculty member who knew of some of the students involved. The faculty member reportedly told deputies there was a video camera in the hall that overlooks the bathroom door. The faculty member also reportedly told deputies about the potential students involved. Deputies then contacted one of the students and his parents, who reportedly saw the accused, Connor Badeaux, 18, recording the victim while he was in the stall. The report says the witness further stated the video was recorded on Badeaux’s Snapchat account on his phone.
Badeaux is currently listed on St. Michael the Archangel High School’s football team roster as a defensive back/full back. He is a senior.
Badeaux was then contacted and asked to come to EBRSO headquarters for questioning, to which he reportedly agreed. Badeaux was read his rights before questioning, the report states. During questioning, Badeaux reportedly admitted to filming the victim while he was using the bathroom in the stall. Badeaux claims the video only showed the victim’s face and upper chest area. The report says Badeaux told deputies he showed the video to one other student and sent it to his girlfriend via Snapchat.
Badeaux is charged with one count of video voyeurism.
