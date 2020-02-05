High school football player arrested after allegedly filming someone in school bathroom

Then on Feb. 4, officers went to the school to talk to a faculty member who knew of some of the students involved. The faculty member reportedly told deputies there was a video camera in the hall that overlooks the bathroom door. The faculty member also reportedly told deputies about the potential students involved. Deputies then contacted one of the students and his parents, who reportedly saw the accused, Connor Badeaux, 18, recording the victim while he was in the stall. The report says the witness further stated the video was recorded on Badeaux’s Snapchat account on his phone.