Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama plans to honor its first African American scholarship athlete, Wendell Hudson. Hudson's No. 20 jersey will become the first to hang in the rafters at Coleman Coliseum. The ceremony will be held at halftime of Alabama's basketball game with LSU on Feb. 15.Hudson's jersey number will still be in circulation.A scholarship has also been endowed in his honor. Crimson Tide uniforms will sport a WH patch for the rest of the winter and sprint sport seasons. Hudson averaged 19.0 points and 12.9 rebounds during his Alabama career and was the Southeastern Conference player of the year in 1973.