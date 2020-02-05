FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Exepect severe storms Wednesday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The TORNADO WATCH that was in effect to the northwest and north of Baton Rouge was expanded to include East Baton Rouge Parish. Additional changes to parishes and Mississippi counties included in the regional WATCH are possible through the afternoon and into the evening.
A warm and humid air mass over the region ahead of a slowly-advancing cold front will continue to provide the fuel for severe storms into the evening.
The severe weather threat will remain until the cold front rolls through later tonight.
For metro Baton Rouge, the Storm Team expects the cold front to slide through before midnight and continue to push east through early Thursday morning.
While the cold front will take severe storms out of the picture, it will not mean an end to the rains.
A disturbance moving inland off the northern Gulf behind the cold front will serve as the catalyst for more rain through much of Thursday morning.
In fact, Some WAFB neighborhoods could see their biggest rains behind the cold front rather than ahead of it.
Rains should be subsiding from west-to-east, with the rains over metro Baton Rouge ended by or before Thursday noon. Clouds will remain throughout the day on Thursday and the day will stay breezy too.
In addition, Thursday will be much cooler than in recent days. Thursday’s high temperatures for most WAFB communities will occur around midnight with temperatures trending downward through the better part of the day.
Baton Rouge temperatures will be in the low 50°s by daybreak and stay there into the afternoon, then drop into the upper 40°s by the evening drive.
Sunshine is back on Friday but it will come with a cold morning start. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 30°s for metro Baton Rouge with communities north and east of the Red Stick flirting with a brief morning frost or light freeze.
Friday afternoon temperatures will rebound to around 60° or so under the sunshine.
A weak cool front will slip through the Lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday.
Expect partly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix for the day with a few afternoon/evening showers possible. Saturday rain chances are set at 20% or less with an afternoon high temperature in the upper 60°s.
Sunday starts out fair but clouds will slowly return through the afternoon and evening. It stays dry, however, with afternoon temperatures in the 70°s for metro Baton Rouge.
The Storm Team continues to post an “unsettled” weather pattern for just about the entire upcoming work week (Monday through Friday, Feb 10-14).
A series of disturbances in the will keep scattered-to-likely rains in the forecast for each day.
Afternoon temperatures will return to the 70°s each day, maintaining February‘s trend of warmer-than-normal temperatures.
