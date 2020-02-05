FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather moves in Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are a few areas of light ran on First Alert Doppler radar early Wednesday morning.
The rain shouldn’t cause any real challenges to the morning commute.
As the day progresses, rain and thunderstorms will be increasing in coverage. A slight risk (2/5) for all types of severe weather is posted for much of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
The main timeline for activity is late Wednesday morning into late afternoon and evening.
Thunderstorm winds are the primary severe threat for Wednesday, followed by isolated tornadoes and pockets of large hail.
The severe threat should be declining late Wednesday evening and into the night as the cold front moves east. However, a second wave of energy is expected to track northeastward out of the western Gulf during the night and into early Thursday morning. While this second round of action is not expected to produce severe storms, it will extend the period of rains through Thursday morning and add to rain amounts across the region. Most of the WAFB region can expect between 1.0” and 2.0” of rain over the two days with isolated totals potentially reaching 3.0” to 4.0” for locations that deal with multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms.
Highs today top out in the mid-to-upper 70s.
More rain continues overnight and temps will drop into the lower 50s.
Rain showers stay in the forecast for the morning Thursday, followed by a very chilly, cloudy, breezy rest of the day.
The forecast for next week is messy but the general pattern is one of a prolonged run of unsettled weather days. The Storm Team is currently calling for scattered-to-likely rains through the entire work week but acknowledges that day-to-day forecast confidence is low.
