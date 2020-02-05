During State of the Union, President Trump offers scholarship to girl who was wait-listed

(CBS News) - Picking up on a key issue for the Republican party and his education secretary, Betsy Devos, President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of allowing families to choose where their students go to school. Too many children have been “trapped” in government schools, the president said.
Eighteen states, President Trump said, have created school choice through opportunity scholarships. President Trump pointed out one student on a wait list for such a scholarship, Janiyah Davis, a fourth-grade student from Philadelphia who is one of the White House guests seated in the first lady’s box.
Pennsylvania’s governor has vetoed school choice legislation. But in his speech, President Trump announced the young girl is being awarded an opportunity scholarship, and will be going to the “school of your choice.”
The president urged more states to pass school choice initiatives.
