Arrest made in home invasion murder of Gervonte Taplin on Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in the Christmas Eve home invasion killing of Broadmoor High senior Gervonte Taplin.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Koverias Garner, aka "Juice," is facing one charge of first-degree murder for Taplin's death and attempted first-degree murder for injuring a 10-year-old who was also home at the time of the shooting.
According to the arrest report, Taplin’s PS4 was stolen during the home invasion. The console was sold to a business on College Drive on Feb. 4. A relative of Garner’s positively identified him in surveillance video from the store on that day.
Detectives believe the shooting is a result of gang violence stemming from a previous homicide earlier that month.
After being read his rights, Garner admitted to his role in the killing and identified himself as a member of the gang “The 300.”
Garner told detectives he and an associate planned the home invasion and described in detail how he shot Taplin with a specific firearm and stole the PS4. Before fleeing the scene, Garner said a “vital component” of his gun fell inside the home. Detectives were able to recover that piece of the weapon on the day of the crime.
Deputies say Garner was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.
Garner is also facing charges of home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
