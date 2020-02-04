Skylar Mays named one of 10 candidates for Jerry West Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU basketball player Skylar Mays has been named one of the 10 candidates for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
The annual award honors the top shooting guard in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel narrowed down the watchlist from 20 to 10 candidates.
“The Hall of Fame is proud to establish connections between current athletes and fans with the iconic figures in our game, such as Jerry West,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “All athletes in this top ten list should be proud to be nominated for such an honor, and we are privileged to have Jerry West’s continued involvement in the Starting Five, as his unique insights and expertise will aid us in trimming this list further in the next month.”
The senior guard is leading the Tigers in scoring 15.3 points per game, averaging 33.7 minutes a game, and has helped lead the Tigers to a 17-4 overall mark and an 8-0 start in the Southeastern Conference. Mays is shooting 48.9 percent from the field (109-223) with 27 treys. He has made 85.4 percent of his free throws (76-89). He is averaging 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals a game.
Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, Feb. 7 via hoophallawards.com. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the rest of the committee. The winner of the prestigious 2020 Jerry West Award will be announced in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10.
Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).
RELATED STORIES:
2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates*
Isaiah Joe -- Arkansas
Kamar Baldwin -- Butler
Ty-Shon Alexander -- Creighton
Antoine Davis -- Detroit Mercy
Anthony Edwards -- Georgia
Joe Wieskamp -- Iowa
Tyrese Maxey -- Kentucky
Skylar Mays -- LSU
Myles Powell -- Seton Hall
Desmond Bane -- TCU
*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season*
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.