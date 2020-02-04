Police: One person injured in shooting on North Baxley

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Feb. 4.
Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said one person was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 110 block of North Baxley and then drove themselves to a location in the 2200 block of Florida Boulevard.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
If you have any information about the shooting call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
