9NEWS ALERT TEAM: Beware of alarming texts targeting children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents beware. There are some scary text messages going around to children across the U.S. asking them to meet with a total stranger.
WAFB printed out copies of those texts and shared them with parents at the main Baton Rouge library.
All of the parents we talked to were horrified by the messages.
One woman spoke of an alarming text message her daughter recently received. “I mean it just scared me so much to think if she would not talk to me what could happen,” the woman said.
Donovan Jackson will have more on these extremely scary text messages and action steps you can take to protect you and your family on WAFB’s 9News at 6.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.